Spanish giants Real Madrid’s quest to overturn the 2-1 deficit suffered in the first leg of the Champions League clash against Manchester City has been dealt a blow after they confirmed two of their key players will miss the return leg due to injury.

Goalkeeper Thibart Curtois and left-back Mercelo will not be part of the travelling squad to the Etihad next Tuesday.

Tests carried out on the Belgian goalkeeper revealed a diagnoses on his his left adductor muscle while the Brazilian has a muscle injury on his left harm-string.

Los Blancos will be looking to come back from the defeat suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu through goals by Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bryune.

