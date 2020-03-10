Triangle United gaffer Taurai Mangwiro says they are gunning for the PSL title this coming season.

The Lowveld side has been one of the most consistent teams in the topflight but the league title has remain elusive for them.

The PSL gong is the only one missing in their cabinet having previously won the 2014 NetOne Cup and the 2018 Chibuku Super Cup, an achievement that earned them a ticket to the CAF Confederations Cup.

“We are in to win, the title. As a team we have to set big objectives so that we can be more competitive. We are ready,” Mangwiro told Soccer 24.

The Sugar Boys, however, will have to make do, without some key players who left the club for greener pastures, that include Ralph Kawondera and Donald Dzvinyai who moved to FC Platinum.

