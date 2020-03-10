An agreement has been reached for the transfer of ownership of the National Sports Stadium to the Ministry of Sports,” Minister Kirsty Coventry has confirmed.

The venue was managed by Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The transfer of the ownership follows after the country was banned from hosting all international games due to the poor state of the stadiums.

Posting on Twitter, Coventry said: “Good news: It has been agreed that ownership + operations of the National Sports Stadium in Zimbabwe will be transferred to Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation.

“We have the experience + passion to use this opportunity for Zimbabwe to become a sporting powerhouse.”

Meanwhile, the National Sports Stadium is undergoing renovations with major touches on the pitch and dressing rooms.

