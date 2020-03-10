The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has reportedly confirmed the venue where Zimbabwe will ‘host’ Algeria in an AFCON 2021 Group H qualifier later this month.

The Warriors will play the Desert Foxes on foreign soil owing to a stadium ban imposed on all stadiums in the country by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) citing lack of set international standards.

According to South African publication Kick Off, an official from SAFA confirmed the venue of the blockbuster showdown to be Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Gay Mokoena, the acting CEO said: “Yes, at Orlando Stadium. The Zimbabweans requested us to assist them to arrange for the game here. We are looking at Dobsonville or Orlando Stadium. I think they are settling for Orlando Stadium.”

