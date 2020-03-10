Aston Villa and Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has described Monday’s 0-4 loss to Leicester City as ‘disappointing’ and ‘difficult’, highlighting that they (the players) feel the pain felt by the club’s fans.

A brace apiece from on-song Jamie Vardy and Harve Barnes ensured a tough night for Dean Smith’s men at the King Power Stadium , a defet which Nakamba has reflected on.

“It was a difficult night for us. We’re really disappointed, even more so for the fans, they are really disappointed also,” he told the club’s website.

“We feel what they’re going through, we feel the pain. We can’t change what’s happened in the past now. As a group, we just need to give once more 100%.” added the former Club Brugge man.

