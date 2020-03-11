The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has broken silence regarding the manner in which football has been affected by the coronavirus.

The deadly pandemic has threatened to put the day to day business of the world to a halt, with football being no exception following the suspension of Serie A in Italy, postponement of games in England and the decision to play LaLiga encounters behind closed doors.

Despite reported cases in Algeria and South Africa, no African country has been declared high risk, but the continental governing body addressed the crisis anyway, via the following statement.

“CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent. According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk.

Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.

Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.“

