Mamelodi Sundows are pilling pressure on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs after a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges needed a 9th minute Themba Zwane strike to ensure that the title race is blown wide openl once again.

The victory means Masandawana are now on 44 points from 21 games, four behind Amakhosi, though the Pretoria-based side have played one game less.

What that means is that if they win their game in hand, they (Sundowns) will be trailing Chiefs by only a single point.

Stellenbosch is home to Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru, who started the game but was later replaced.

Comments

comments