Zimbabwe has been given a tricky draw in the Cosafa U17 Women’s tournament set for Mauritius from April 17-26.

The Young Mighty Warriors were placed in Group B along with South Africa, Zambia and Comoros Islands at a draw ceremony conducted in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

South African and Zambia did well in the inaugural edition played last September with both teams finishing in top 4.

The other pool consists of Mauritius, Botswana, Eswatini and Malawi.

2020 Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship Draw:

Group A

Mauritius

Botswana

Eswatini

Malawi

Group B

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Comoros Islands

