Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has named his squad for the back-to-back Afcon qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe at the end of this month.

Ntseki named a few foreign based players in his selection including Thulani Serero (UAE), Percy Tau (Belgium), Lebo Mothiba and Lebogang Manyama (both in France).

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SSport Utd), Brendon Peterson (Bidvest Wits).

Defenders: Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler (Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, S’fiso Hlanti (Wits), Gladwyn Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Thabo Matlaba (Black Leopards).

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (Downs), George Maluleke, Lebogang Manyama (Chiefs), Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guigamp), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira).

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United).

