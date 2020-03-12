Jurgen Klopp has questioned Atletico Madrid’s type of football after his Liverpool side was eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Reds failed to keep alive their title defense when they lost the second leg 2-3 after extra time to record a 4-2 aggregate defeat.

Klopp believes Madrid should play “proper football” instead of relying on counter-attacks.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the gaffer said: “I am completely happy with the performance. It’s so difficult to play a side like this.

“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counterattacks.

“We accept it of course but it doesn’t feel right tonight. I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

“We know in the last two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League, you have to, to reach two finals, but today it was everything was against us in the decisive moments.”

Gini Wijnaldum’s first half goal sent the tie into the extra time and Roberto Firmino doubled the Reds’ lead just four minutes in.

Atletico then came from behind through Marcos Llorente’s double and a late goal from Alvaro Morata to make it 4-2 on aggregate.

