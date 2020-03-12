Itaalian giants Juventus have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

Football activities have temorarily been put on hold in the country as the deadly pandemic has escalateed, resulting in the suspension of all Serie A games till further notice.

The Old Lady confirmed early Thursday morning via a statement on their website that defender Daniel Rugani tested possible for the virus.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.

Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” read the statement.

