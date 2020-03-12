UEFA is reviewing whether to suspend the Champions League and Europa League due to coronavirus, reports Sky Sports.

The move is due to the Coronavirus outbreak which has affected several parts of the globe. It’s reported that senior figures want the games suspended with the virus beginning to affect a number of the teams involved in their competitions.

A couple of matches in the European tournaments were in recent weeks played behind closed doors while others were suspended.

The second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad on Tuesday is now in doubt after the Spanish side’s first-team squad was placed in quarantine.

Some domestic competitions have also been threatened by the virus with the Italian Serie A and, most recently, La Liga suspended.

