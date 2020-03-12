Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee today interrogated the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board regarding their reaction to the stadium ban and preparations for the Algeria clash.

Kamambo and some ZIFA board members appeared before the Committee providing “evidence” on the state of stadiums in the country following the sanction by CAF.

The chairman of the committee asked the ZIFA board members in attendance repeatedly how much they require to host a national team game in the country, with the same question on the imminent South African trip.

Board member in change of finance Phillemon Machana went around in circles in responding to the question before settling for a figure of $US100 000 for a local game and US$200 000 being the budget for South Africa,m alternative.

On the South African trip, Kamambo also revealed that the Warriors might not have time to train as they can only get a flight from Algeria (where the Warriors would have played the first game) on the 27th and arrive in the Rainbow Nation on the 28th. The clash is on the 29th.

The committe conclusively revealed to Kamambo and company that hosting a home game on foreign soil is a disappointment and alll stakeholders should come together to end the crisis.

Comments

comments