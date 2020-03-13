Manchester City are reportedly reluctant to release Riyad Mahrez for Algeria’s back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The restriction is due to the coronavirus outbreak in the north African country and several parts of the world. Over twenty-five cases of infected people have been confirmed with two deaths recorded so far.

According to DZ Football, an Algerian website, City will not allow any of their players to travel abroad. The club fears those that will move out of the UK could be hit with a travel restriction when they return.

The Cityzens also think Mahrez could put the whole team at risk when he comes back from the qualifiers.

The first leg of the Afcon tie qualifier will be played on March 26 in Blida, Algeria with the second leg set on the 29th at a yet to be confirmed date.

