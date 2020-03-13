Zimbabwe will no longer face Algeria in Afcon Qualifiers this month-end after the Confederation of African Football decided to postpone all games due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

CAF confirmed the development on Friday, indicating that the decision is part of the measures to cub the spreading of the highly contagious virus which was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Over 125000 cases have so far been confirmed around the world, causing 4600 deaths.

The Warriors were supposed to play the Desert Foxes in Blida on the 26th of March before hosting them three days later.

In a statement, the football body said: “As CAF’s top priority remains the health and safety of our stakeholders (Players, Officials, Sponsors, Broadcasters, employees..etc), we have been monitoring closely, together with our Medical committee, the impact of the current Coronavirus crisis and accordingly.

“…CAF has decided to postpone the Total Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers scheduled for 25-31 March 2020.”

CAF said a new fixture scheduled will be announced as the time goes on.

The cancellation of the games follows after several countries, including Zimbabwe, requested the qualifiers be moved back.

Zifa was concerned with the situation as Blida has recorded over 20 cases of the virus in Algeria.

Meanwhile, several countries across the world have suspended a sporting activities with the EPL, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga, French Ligue 1 and all Uefa competitions put on hold for a couple of weeks.

Comments

comments