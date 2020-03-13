The English Premier League has announced the postponement of the competiton until April in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The League had been set to be played this weekend but after a number of high profile figures including Arsenal manger Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus it was decided to halt proceedings.

A statement from the EPL read:

Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

