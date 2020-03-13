Runaway English Premier League log leaders Liverpool’s wait for a first league title in 30 years might continue after the FA’s latest fears that the season might not be completed.

Craig Clarge, the FA chairman, reportedly told the Premier League officials today that the Coronavirus escalation might result in the English football season, which has so far been suspended, not finishing

The virus, which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Heath Organisation (WHO), has had the Premier League, the Champions League, Serie A and La Liga all suspended as the football authorities struggle amid a series of cases across the game.

Liverpool last won the league in the 1989/90 season but they are currently a staggering 25 points ahead of Manchester City and only need two victories to be crowned champions.

