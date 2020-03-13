Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arsenal have closed off their training centre since the development while their EPL clash with Brighton that had been set for Saturday has been postponed.

The Premier League said it would now hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning to consider what action to take for the rest of the Premier League fixture with growing concerns about the spread of the epidemic.

In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures read a statement from the EPL.

Football Leagues in a number of countries including Spain, Italy ,Belgium, Switzerland and the USA have been suspend due to the Coronavirus outbreak while UEFA are understood to be considering suspension of both the Champions League and Europa League.

