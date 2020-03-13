Defending champions Morocco have reportedly withdrawn from the 2020 Chan tournament set for Cameroon next month.

The withdrawal is said to be due to the Coronavirus outbreak in several parts of the world.

The Atlas Lions have already written to the Confederation of African Football over the matter.

Journalist Jalal Bounouar confirmed the development on Twitter.

Morocco were drawn in Group C with Uganda, Togo and Rwanda.

Meanwhile, CAF insists the tournament should go on as scheduled no African country till date has been declared high risk.

