Europe’s football governing body UEFA has announced that all Champions League and Europa League games slated for next week have been postponed due to the Coronavirus escalation.

The deadly pandemic has literally put the world on a crackdown and football has been affected greatly. To date, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tasted positive for the virus and so did Juventus’ Daniel Rugani.

“In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed,” UEFA announced on their website.

The Champios League is in the Round of 16 stage with Liverpool and Borrusia Dortmund having been knocked out alredy.

