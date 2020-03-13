The Warriors squad for the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria has been named.

Coach Zdravko Logarušić has named most of the regulars in his selection for the games.

Spain-based keeper Martin Mapisa is in the squad while Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is also in.

Villa had reportedly raised concerns to release Nakamba due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This also applied to a couple of other Europe-based players.

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne who is yet to make his competitive debut for the Warriors has been included.

Meanwhile, notable absentees are Tendayi Darikwa and Ronald Pfumbidzai who are both unfit to play.

The qualifiers will be played on 26 and 29 March.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka).

Defenders: Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Alec Mudimu (FC Sheriff Tiraspol), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Horoya AC), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Ovidy Karuru (Stellenbosch), Knowledge Musona K.A.S Eupen), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC), Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City), Knox, Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic).

