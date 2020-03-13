The Zimbabwe Football Association has revealed the amount it needs to host Algeria on foreign soil.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the Desert Foxes in back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers, starting with the away encounter in Blida on March 26 before hosting them at a venue to be decided three days later.

With no local grounds eligible for international games following a CAF ban last month, the home leg will be played on a foreign soil, most likely in South Africa.

Appearing before the Parliament’s Sport and Youth committee, Zifa president Felton Kamambo revealed that they need at least US$ 200 000 for the fixture should it be played outside Zimbabwean borders.

The Association boss explained that the extra costs will arise from stadium hire which could amount to $50 000

He said: “In US dollar terms for the national team, we usually budget US$150 000, including allowances, airfares, accommodation and everything for a game we host locally.

“But if we are going to South Africa the rest (of the costs) remain the same save for the venue. We are now saying there is that extra US$20 000-plus in forex and all that, so chances are that we are now going to get into US$200 000.”

Meanwhile, Kamambo also confirmed that the Warriors’ supposed South African venue for the match against Algeria is no longer available for use for the game.

Zifa wanted to use Orlando Stadium in Soweto but will now have to look at Dobsonville Stadium in the same area.

Comments

comments