The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has welcomed the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone all AFCON 2021 qualifiers slated for later this month owing to Coronavirus fears.

CAF made the decision today, meaning the Warriors will not play the Algeria double header, a decision which the country’s football governing body feels is the right one.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association welcomes the decision of CAF to postpone international matches due debilitating effects of the COVID-19 virus .

We wish to inform the football fraternity that as a result of this decision the Under 20 Women team will break camp on Monday 16 March 2020 while the CHAN team will continue in camp in line with Coach Loga’s 10 day preparation plan, pending CAF’s decision on whether the tournament will go ahead or not ,” wrote the Association’ spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

