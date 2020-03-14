Highlanders supporters broke loose and attacked FC Platinum supporters, causing an interruption in the final stages of the Castle Challenge Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Bosso faithful was not happy with the performance of their team which trailed behind for the majority of the game.

The first crowd trouble happened in the 55th minute when FC Platinum started to consume time through injuries.

With the match now in the injury time, Highlanders fans started to throw missiles and invaded the pitch while others attacked the stand housing FC Platinum fans.

Police details were deployed into the pitch to calm the situation but it took them a long time.

After a lengthy stoppage, the play resumed but the referee blew the whistle to end the game which FC Platinum won 2-0 courtesy of Silas Songani’s first half brace.

