Highlanders will face title holders FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup final this afternoon.

The encounter is played between League champions and Chibuku Super Cup winners, and will act as a season opener for the 2020 campaign.

This will be the first time coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh will face his former side – Bosso – after crossing the path to Zvishavane at the start of the year.

Mark Harrison, on the flip side, will be in charge of his first competitive game as the gaffer of the Bulawayo giants.

Kick-off time and venue

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Team News

Both sides have made a couple of signings which are expected to make their competitive debuts today.

Striker Mkhokheli Dube is set to feature against his former side after joining Highlanders last month. The 36-year old was released by the Platinum Boys last month.

Other new players in the Bosso camp are Mitchell Katsvairo, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena, Collin Mujuru and Humphrey Ncube while Cardwell Gavaza and Muziwakhe Dhlamini were promoted from the junior team.

On the other hand, Pieter de Jongh has brought in a couple of foreigners including Tanzanian striker Elias Maguri and Congolese duo of Felly Mulumba and Ellie Ilunga.

Silas Songani who arrived as a free agent after leaving Danish third-tier club FC Sydvest 05 is also another notable arrival.

How to watch the game?

The encounter will be streamed live on ZTN’s official Facebook page.

Soccer24 will be covering the match with live updates.

Comments

comments