FC Platinum coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is confident his troops will cause a major upset against Highlanders this afternoon.

The two sides are scheduled to lock horns at 3 pm at Barbourfields Stadium in a potentially-thrilling Castle Challenge Cup.

And de Jongh, who turned Highlanders from a laughing stock to a formidable force in the later stages of last season, returns to Emagumeni determined to inflict pain on his former team.

“We are winning this match, what so ever. They will feel the heat tommorow( Saturday). I am not scared of them and I am a professional coach who wants results,” De Jongh told Soccer 24.

The Dutchman dumped Bosso at the end of last season to join the financially sound PSL Champions, FC Platinum.

He comes face to face with the fans, he ditched for the first time since departing.

