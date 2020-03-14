Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued a statement on Friday night after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish gaffer thanked everyone who supported him and commended the EPL for postponing all league matches until early April.

The League felt it was necessary to put the action on hold as part of the efforts to contain the situation.

The Gunners were supposed to play Brighton on Saturday.

Posting on Social Media, Arteta said: “Thanks for your words and support. Feeling better already.

“We’re all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge. Everyone’s health is all that matters right now. Protect each other by following the guidelines, and we’ll come through this together. Well done PL for making the right decisions.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have closed off their training centre since the development.

Comments

comments