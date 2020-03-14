On Friday the Confederation of African Football confirmed the Afcon qualifiers had been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the continent and several parts of the world.

The Warriors were scheduled to play Algeria on the 26th and 29th March in back-to-back fixtures.

The first meeting was set for Blida while the return leg was to be played at a yet to be confirmed venue.

Zifa were in a quandary as they were still to get a stadium for the return fixture. The match was supposed to be played on foreign soil after all local stadiums were deemed unsuitable to host international games by CAF.

The association approached their South African counterparts, seeking permission to use Orlando Stadium for the Afcon qualifier, but was told the venue was not available for use for the game.

But after the postponement of the qualifiers, Zimbabwe now have the time to bring all their stadiums to standard.

Renovations are already being carried out at the Barbourfields and National Sports Stadium, and by the time CAF confirms the next round of fixtures, the venues are expected to be ready.

A team of inspectors was in the country a few days ago and was happy with the progress. The inspection was for the World Cup qualifiers set for June this year.

Bringing the game at home will also see the local football body serving about US$ 50 000 for stadium hiring outside the country and, above all, preserving the country’s pride.

Meanwhile, Zifa welcomed CAF’s decision as they felt playing in Algeria would have put the players and the whole nation at risk of the deadly virus which has affected over 125 000 people, killing 4 600.

Comments

comments