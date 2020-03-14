Portguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested negative to Coronavirus and has sent a message of support to those affected by the deadly pandemic.

The virus has the world in sixes and sevens and numerous football stars have been affected, including Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Daniel Rugani, who tested possitive.

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us,” Ronaldo said via a statement.

“I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

“It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests.

“I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my team-mate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to save others.”

