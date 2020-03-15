South Africa might become the 6th African country to temporarily suspend all football activities after its President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Coronavirus as a national disaster.

The deadly pandemic has escalated into Africa and forced countries like Algeria, Egypt, Morroco, DRC and Kenya to put on hold football activities until further notice.

Ramaphosa revealed in his address to the nation that 61 cases of the virus have been reported in the rainbow nation.

The South African government has effectively banned all gatherings involving more than 100 people.

