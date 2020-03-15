English FA chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly said that the English Premier League campaign may not resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All EPL fixtures were suspended until April 3 as to allow the situation to calm after over 126 000 cases were confirmed around the world, causing about 4 600 deaths. In the UK alone, about 798 people have been infected.

According to UK newspaper, The Times, Clarke made the claims during a meeting which led to the suspension of the league on Friday.

If this comes to pass, it will be a big blow to Liverpool who could have won the championship on Monday for the first time in thirty years.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top, having dropped the points twice this season.

The League also stands to lose up to £750 million in TV revenues if the season is not finished.

Comments

comments