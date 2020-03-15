Highlanders CEO Nhlanhla Dube has rued the violent incidents that marred their Castle Challenge Cup final against FC Platinum on Saturday.

Bosso lost the clash 2-0, thanks to Silas Songani’s first-half brace.

The Bulawayo giants tried to come back into the game but failed to do so, angering their team’s fans who invaded the pitch in the added time of the game.

They also tried to attack the FC Platinum supporters and also took irrigation pipes to the field, causing a lengthy stoppage before the full-time whistle.

The situation only calmed after the police were deployed but it took them a long time to contain the chaos.

“While it’s true the pipes were not uprooted, unfortunately, that behaviour opens us wide for these sorts of narratives,” Dube said, according to Next Level Sports.

“I went onto the pitch to help to manage the situation and gave confidence to the marshals, some of whom had been hit.

“I know that the fine that will be imposed is very heavy and defending ourselves becomes nearly impossible.”

