Recent revelations might point to Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi having helped Danchehall chanter Enzo Ishall set up a glycerine brand.

Mbare-born Ishall, real name Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere, has a well-documented association with Warriors players such as Khama Billiat.

The Kanjiva hitmaker took to his Facebook to announce his latest investment and thanked the China-based striker as well.

Comments

comments