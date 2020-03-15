Highlands Park are reportedly considering releasing striker Tendai Ndoro at the end of his contract in June.

The Zimbabwean striker is not having the best time in this campaign and has started in just six games so far.

According to Soccer Laduma, the club had wanted to keep Ndoro for another season but things recently took a nasty turn after negotiations broke down. The 34-year-old has also been a notable absentee from coach Owen da Gama’s line-ups in the second half of the campaign.

His last appearance came on January 08, during the 3-0 loss against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

A source at the club said to the publication: “Highlands Park are considering parting ways with Tendai Ndoro. The club feel that they would be able to go forward without him.”

