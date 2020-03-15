Social media was yesterday awash with messages as the local football fraternity tried to come to terms with ugly scenes at Babourfields Stadium in the violence-marred Castle Challenge Cup between Highlanders and FC Platinum.

Slias Songani’s well-taken first half brace did the job for the Platinum miners but the former Warriors winger’s brace made less noise compared to shameless scenes in the second half, which resulted in the break of play twice as Bosso fans threw missles, invaded the pitch and even forced police to retreat at some point while attacking Platinum supporters.

Football fans took to various forms social media to condemn the outrageous acts of violence.

“Highlanders’ fans behavior was abhorrent and disgraceful. They should be banned,” noted one Tafara TC on Twitter.

“It’s just not football. Highlanders fans run amok at Barbourfields with their side trailing FC Platinum 0-2 in added time. Embarrassing scenes and a poor advertisement for Zimbabwean football,” wrote popular sportscaster Mike Madoda on the microblogging site.

Others even justifiably admitted that the behavior was a bad image for local football.

“This rotten behavior have gone on for years and years in Zimbabwean football and the PSL have failed to come with a solution. Should we be worried as to why we can’t host international games after such?” said one user.

