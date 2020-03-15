Hendrik Pieter de Jongh says his FC Platinum side delivered a flawless performance in the 2-0 victory against Highlanders in the Castle Champions Cup final on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys were dominant in all departments, controlling the game for the majority of the time.

Silas Songani scored both goals in the first half, netting a freekick in the 20th minute before completing his brace 16 minutes later.

Speaking after the game, de Jongh, who coached Bosso last year, said they showed his formed side how football is played.

“We showed them how football is played,” he said. “We played very well, starting aggressively.

“We played high-pressure football, created a lot of chances, and Highlanders had no answer to how we played. I am happy, this is how football is played.”

The victory, meanwhile, saw FC Platinum winning the Cup for the third successive time while it was de Jongh’s second silverware in Zimbabwe after guiding Highlanders to Chibuku Super Cup last year.

