The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the venue for this season’s Champions League final.

The encounter will be played at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon on May 27.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCL final on May 29 pic.twitter.com/EqLnd5OcFh — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

Japoma is also the venue of the 2020 Chan and the Afcon games. It was reopened last year after undergoing massive renovations.

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco will host the final of the Confederation Cup.

The 2019/20 finals will see a shift from the traditional format which is played over two legs, home and away.

Comments

comments