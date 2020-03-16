The Ghana Football Association, as per the orders of the country’s President His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, has temporarily suspended all football activity in the country owing to fears of Coronavirus.

The West African country becomes the 6th country on the continent to make such a decision after Egypt, Morrocco, Kenya, DRC, Kenya, and possibly South Africa as the deadly pandemic has locked down the world.

The Ghana Football Association following the directives given by the President of the Republic on Sunday, March 15, 2020, has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice.

In a statement released last week, the GFA announced that while all competitions will go ahead as scheduled it will continue to liaise with Government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

The Government of Ghana announced new protocols on Sunday and consequently the GFA will immediately follow the new issued protocols and guidelines,” read the statement issued by the Ghana FA.

