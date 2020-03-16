The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that Highlanders will be charged following violent incidents that marred the Castle Challenge Cup final played at Barbourfields on Saturday.

The Bulawayo giants’ fans invaded the pitch and tried to attack FC Platinum supporters when their team was losing 2-0.

The chaos caused a lengthy stoppage in the game which had gotten into the injury time at the time it erupted.

Such incidents draw heavy punishments and could affect the club’s financials since the league season is yet to start.

Here is the statement by the PSL:

The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns acts of violence and hooliganism that took place at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 14 March 2020 during a Castle Challenge Cup fixture between FC Platinum and Highlanders FC.

Such unruly behaviour cannot be tolerated as it reflects badly on the game of football and the country as a whole.

We are carrying out investigations on the matter and have requested reports from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the two participating clubs, the Bulawayo City Council security department and security officials on what transpired and their recommendations on stemming out violence at football matches played at Barbourfields Stadium in particular.

Meanwhile, we will proceed to charge Highlanders FC in terms of the Premier Soccer League rules and regulations as well as the rules of the tournament.

