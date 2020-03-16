ABSA Premiership log leaders have cancelled their media open day scheduled for today as the Coronavirus wrecks havoc.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday addressed the nation and banned all gatherings involving at least 100 people as the rainbow nation has 61 cases of the deadly pandemic.

“Today’s media open day has been cancelled as per the communiqué you received,” annouced Amakhosi on their Twitter handle.

Chiefs are scheduled to take on Bidvest Wits in a league match on Wednesday but the PSL officials are expected to hold a press conference and reveal whether top flight football in the country will continue in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

