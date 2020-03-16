The South African Premier Soccer League has suspended all ABSA Premiership matches scheduled for mid-week and the weekend after the cases of coronavirus rose sharply in the past days.

The outbreak has seen over 60 locals infected and on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared it a national disaster.

The PSL has followed up by putting on hold the games until further notice, as part of the efforts to curb the spreading of the deadly virus.

This was confirmed by the League’s chairman Ivan Khoza at a press conference on Monday. The boss also said they will hold another meeting on Thursday to make a final decision regarding the remainder of the season.

Several top-flight leagues including the Serie A, French Ligue 1, EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga and UEFA’s inter-clubs competitions were all suspend in the wake of coronavirus.

CAF follow suite by postponing all Afcon qualifiers which were scheduled for this month-end.

Comments

comments