UEFA is considering a four-team mini tournaments to decide this season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.

The tournaments will be played in Istanbul (Turkey) and Gdansk (Poland) where the one-legged finals were supposed to take place.

The Europa League final is scheduled for Gdansk on Wednesday May 27 with the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday May 30.

Four teams will contest the one-off semi-finals at one stadium before the winners clash at the same venue two days later.

The proposal was made after UEFA suspended all action due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be discussed in a video-conference meeting set for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the football body is also looking at the possibility of postponing this year’s edition of European Football Championship (Euro) to next year due to the outbreak of the disease.

