CAF has reportedly made a decision on next month’s Chan tournament following an outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to BeinSports, CAF’s media partner, the competition which is only reserved for locally-based players will not happen as scheduled.

The tournament was set to be staged in Cameroon from April 4 until the 25th of the month. Zimbabwe were scheduled to play in the opening game against the hosts.

مصادر beIN SPORTS: الاتحاد الإفريقي يقرر تأجيل بطولة إفريقيا للاعبين المحليين pic.twitter.com/qDOpCnNYER — beIN SPORTS الإخبارية (@beINSPORTS_news) March 16, 2020

Caf was already under increased pressure as several teams that qualified for the Chan tournament were now considering withdrawing.

Rwanda are said to have become the latest country to withdraw while defending champions Algeria confirmed last week that they won’t travel to Cameroon next month.

