The 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League might be in jeopardy followng President Emmerson Mnangangwa’s banning of all public gatherings amid fears the Coronavirus.

The deadly pandemic has been reported in neighboring countries like South Africa (61 cases) and the Mnangagwa-led administration has followed suit in prohibiting gatherings in an effort to curb it.

“Government decided to take additional measures to ensure that our national response is effective, comprehensive and complete. Government has decided that the Coronavirus pandemic be declared a National Disaster,” revealed Mnangagwa during address to the nation at State House.

“Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities. In that respect, Government has postponed the ZITF, all national Independence celebrations previously planned, & pending international sporting fixtures,” he added.

Comments

comments