The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2020 season could be delayed after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) a national disaster.

The campaign is expected to start in the coming weeks once the League and their main sponsors Delta Beverages have completed the signing of a new deal.

But the commencement is now likely to be put on hold after the government has banned all public events and gatherings of more than 100 people until further notice.

League games attract big crowds and several clubs generate much of their revenue through gate takings. It will not be ideal to play the games behind closed doors and the fact that there are no broadcast partners put the PSL under-pressure to delay the start of the season.

Though no case of the virus has been confirmed in the country so far, the measures taken are meant to curb any spread.

Several competitions around the world have been suspended with the most recent being the Uefa Euro which has been pushed to next year.

