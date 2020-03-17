South Africa’s Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has given the ABSA Premiership the go ahead to continue amid coronavirus fears after confirming that matches can be played behind closed doors.

61 cases of the diseas were announced by the country’s head of state Cyril Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Sunday, in which he also prohibited gatherings of at least 100 people.

“They will finish their matches but without spectators til the end of the season,” Mthethwa told reporters.

The title race will likely be interesting as log leaders Kaizer Chiefs trail dedending champions Mamelodi Sundowns by just 4 points, with the Brazilians having a game in hand.

