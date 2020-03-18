The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s 2020 season could be delayed by at least eight weeks from now.

This comes after the government suspended all public events and gatherings for 60 days as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The league campaign was scheduled to start in the coming weeks after the announcement of a new sponsorship package by Delta Beverages. The kickoff date is now expected to be around end of May provided the deadly virus is sufficiently contained during that time.

It’s, however, unclear at this point whether clubs will continue with their pre-season camps or they will break for a little time.

PSL, on their part, are yet to give a statement on the issue.

The coronavirus has so far infected over 168 000 people and about 6 500 deaths have been confirmed.

Zimbabwe is yet to record a single case of the virus.

