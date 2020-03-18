FC Platinum are likely to recall the pair of Lameck Nhamo and Simom Shoko if WhaWha is relegated from the topflight league.

The two players completed their deals last month with a hope of getting game time.

Nhamo, a former Soccer Star finalist, struggled last season, having failed to pin down a first-team jersey at the club with Gift Mbweti mostly preferred ahead of him.

Shoko, on the other hand, is coming from a three-year-long injury lay-off and could be guaranteed for some game time at the Gweru based team.

But their future at their new home is now hanging in balance after WhaWha failed to pay their affiliation fee with the Premier Soccer League and could be relegated back to Division One.

The Gweru new comers are also facing a player exodus with reports suggesting that at least fidteen players have indicated their intentions to leave, with MSU earmarked as their destination.

Meanwhile, the League is yet to make a formal announcement about their decision on whether to relegate the team.

Comments

comments