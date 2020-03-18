The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the postponement of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) a national disaster on Tuesday, banning all all public events and gatherings of more than 100 people.

The development has led the PSL to postpone the campaign as league games attract big crowds and several clubs generate much of their revenue through gate takings.

In a statement, the League said: “Following the National Address by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued on Tuesday 17 March 2020 the government has suspended all public events, gatherings and activities of more than 100 people for the next 60 days, the Premier Soccer League hereby announces the postponement of the start of 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League until further notice.”

Several competitions around the world have also been suspended with the most recent being the Uefa Euro and Copa America which have been pushed to next year.

Comments

comments