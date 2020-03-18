The South African Sports Ministry and the country’s football governing body SAFA seem to be in disagreement over whether or not league football should continue amid fears of the Coronavirus.

On Sunday, the country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in his address to the nation, banned all gatherings of at least 100 people, a decision which the PSL and all clubs respected as evidenced by their cancellation of all football activities.

However, the South African Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, on Tuesday told reporters that league football action can continue as long as games are played behind closed doors, a possition which SAFA has made a contrary statement to.

“SAFA has reiterated its stance that all forms of football be suspended, adding playing behind closed doors is not a solution as proven in Europe where a lot of players got infected,” read the statement.

